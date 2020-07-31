Mouni Roy Lights Up Instagram With Sun-Kissed Pics From London

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy is currently staying in London

She posted pictures from her stay there

Surbhi Jyoti wrote "lit" in the comments section

Mouni Roy, who is currently in London (going by her latest Instagram post), seems to be having a great time there. Mouni, who has been actively sharing pictures from her London diaries, added another one to her collection on Friday. Sharing a set of stunning sun-kissed pictures, the actress wrote: "Have the loveliest day or just smile through the tears." Besides her Instafam, Mouni's friends from the TV industry loved her post. Surbhi Jyoti wrote "lit." Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia, Adaa Khan also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

Here are some more pictures from the actress' London diaries :

The actress, who was staying at her friend's house in Abu Dhabi before flying to London, earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, said, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Her last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actress has also been a part of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.