Aamir Khan Posts Family Photo Of The Raos On His Mother-In-Law's 75th Birthday

Aamir Khan shared the family photo on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Aamir Khan's latest social media post will definitely win your heart. The Dangal actor wished his wife Kiran Rao's mother on her 75th birthday and shared some adorable pictures with the entire family on social media. Referring to his mother-in-law as Amma, Aamir Khan wrote: "Happy 75th Amma! Lots of love." Aamir also shared a picture with "all near and dear ones" of his mother-in-law and captioned it: "All of Amma's near and dear ones .... almost all." Everyone can be seen all smiles in the big happy family picture.

Separately sharing the zoomed-in version of the photograph, Aamir Khan can be seen with his son Azad, wife Kiran and her parents, who he refer to as Amma and Appa.

On Mother's Day, Aamir Khan shared several childhood pictures of himself with his parents on social media. He wished his mother Zeenat Hussain on the occasion and called her the "best mom in the world". In the photos, the actor's elder sister Nikhat Hussain can be seen cradled in her father Tahir Hussain's arms. One of the photos also gave us glimpse of tiny Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his role in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir will lose 20 kgs for his role in the film, which is slated to release on Christmas next year. Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Besides Aamir, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

