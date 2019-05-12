Mother's Day 2019: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan And Others Fill Up Instagram With Heartfelt Posts

Highlights
- Alia, Aamir, Shweta made adorable Mother's day posts
- Most celebrities posted throwback pics of themselves with their mothers
- Kartik Aaryan and Madhavan made rather quirky posts
On the day of Mother's Day, Instagram was flooded with adorable posts from celebrities for their mothers and throwback pictures were given much priority. Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others dug into their family archives for their Mother's Day posts. Alia Bhatt shared an old picture of herself with her mother Soni Razdan and wrote, "My happy place... love you mama." Aamir Khan posted several childhood pictures of himself with his parents, with which he wished his mother and said: "Best mom in the world".
Shweta Bachchan Nanda also posted a heartfelt note for mom Jaya Bachchan with throwback picture of the veteran actress and wrote: "Every day you show me what it is to be fearless, loyal and speak your mind. You are so much more than what you let show! And when I called to wish you, you said 'please go vote.' Happy every day Mama." Karan Johar also dedicated a post to his mother Hiroo Johar:
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of herself with late actress Sridevi and captioned it: "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother's Day." Anushka Sharma kept it very simple by sharing a childhood picture of herself with her mother and captioned it "Maa." Sonam Kapoor dedicated a post each to her mother Sunita Kapoor and also mom-in-law Priya Ahuja. Sara Ali Khan aslo shared a throwback of Amrita Singh and wished her for Mother's Day.
Happy Mother's Day to the most loving and special person in my life. You are my strength and grace, my heart and courage. Mom, I love you so much, one day a year doesn't even begin to sum up how important you are to me and to our whole family. @kapoor.sunita #MothersDayEveryday
Celebrities, who made us chuckle with their out of the box posts, include Kartik Aaryan and R Madhavan. Kartik Instagrammed a picture with his mother, where they can be seen playing UNO and wrote, "I may cheat in UNO but you know you are my UNO. Happy Mother's Day Mummy ji." R Madhavan shared a picture of himself in a clean shaven look and told his mother: "Happy Mother's Day Maa. So I finally did what you have been asking me to... Shaved after 2 years."
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MAA .. so I finally did what you have been asking me to...Shaved after 2 YEARS.. and the YOUNGER NAMBI NARAYANAN is ready to go to France and win them over. #shaversremorse #Rocketrythefilm #Rocketryfilm @Rocketryfilm #filminginfrance #filminginserbia #vijaymoolan #nambinarayanan #vernonfrance
Have a look at all the adorable posts we came across on Instagram:
To all the mothers who dream big but only for their kids ... To all the fathers who look after their kids when moms away and have to play mom for a day .. To all those who take care of the needy like mothers.... All these people who understand that motherhood is a state of grace ... #Happymothersday
This is how our Mother's Day started... "Family that does yoga together stays healthy together." Happy Mother's Day to you MA @sunandashetty10, for being the bestest mom evvvveeeerr.. Love is an understatement,I eulogise you Happy Mother's Day to all those wonderful, strong , multitasking supermoms .. My wish and prayer for you all, is that you are in the pink of health.. always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family. #holiday #gratitude #gratitude #kohsamui #samujanavillas #happymothersday #motherhood #unconditionnallove #bond #yogi #meditation #swasthrahomastraho
It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother's Day #happymothersday
Everybody needs somebody to be their anchor and their reality check in life... Some people spend a lifetime trying to find them and yet may never do but I didnt have to look too far because I always had you..I never felt alone because you anchored my life and every time I felt I was drifting I found my reality check in you but most importantly every time I needed a hug I got the biggest bestest one from you... I will always always need you and I know without a doubt you will there.. Happy Mother's Day Ma, Love You 3000
Mamma, You are the light of my soul. Each day you embrace life, live it fully and fight the odds you inspire and strengthen me. Your fortitude, ability to just love, your kindred empathy, your childlike enthusiasm, your abundant forgiveness, your desire to seek change are precious lessons. I am because you are. #MothersDay
Happy Mother's Day!
