Mother's Day 2019: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan And Others Fill Up Instagram With Heartfelt Posts

Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni Razdan (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia, Aamir, Shweta made adorable Mother's day posts Most celebrities posted throwback pics of themselves with their mothers Kartik Aaryan and Madhavan made rather quirky posts

On the day of Mother's Day, Instagram was flooded with adorable posts from celebrities for their mothers and throwback pictures were given much priority. Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others dug into their family archives for their Mother's Day posts. Alia Bhatt shared an old picture of herself with her mother Soni Razdan and wrote, "My happy place... love you mama." Aamir Khan posted several childhood pictures of himself with his parents, with which he wished his mother and said: "Best mom in the world".

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also posted a heartfelt note for mom Jaya Bachchan with throwback picture of the veteran actress and wrote: "Every day you show me what it is to be fearless, loyal and speak your mind. You are so much more than what you let show! And when I called to wish you, you said 'please go vote.' Happy every day Mama." Karan Johar also dedicated a post to his mother Hiroo Johar:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of herself with late actress Sridevi and captioned it: "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother's Day." Anushka Sharma kept it very simple by sharing a childhood picture of herself with her mother and captioned it "Maa." Sonam Kapoor dedicated a post each to her mother Sunita Kapoor and also mom-in-law Priya Ahuja. Sara Ali Khan aslo shared a throwback of Amrita Singh and wished her for Mother's Day.

Celebrities, who made us chuckle with their out of the box posts, include Kartik Aaryan and R Madhavan. Kartik Instagrammed a picture with his mother, where they can be seen playing UNO and wrote, "I may cheat in UNO but you know you are my UNO. Happy Mother's Day Mummy ji." R Madhavan shared a picture of himself in a clean shaven look and told his mother: "Happy Mother's Day Maa. So I finally did what you have been asking me to... Shaved after 2 years."

Have a look at all the adorable posts we came across on Instagram:

Happy Mother's Day!

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.