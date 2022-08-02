Aamir Khan Lists The 'Only Similarity' Between Laal Singh Chaddha And PK

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Aamir Khan, who is busy with the promotional duties of Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently asked about the film's similarities with his 2014 hit PK. After Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer released, a section of the Internet pointed out that Aamir Khan's wide-eyed expressions were strikingly similar to the character he played in PK (an alien that almost never blinks). Reacting to the comparisons, Aamir Khan said, "I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity in Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality which both of them possess. So, in the trailer you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance," reported Pinkvilla.

The actor listed the only similarity between both the characters and added, "Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega, woh aapko PK nahi lagega. Mere hisab se> (When you will watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but apart from this you will find the similarities in their roles)."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Hindi version has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

Forrest Gump chronicled a story of a man (Tom Hanks), who goes on to do extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny. Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11.