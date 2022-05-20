Aamir Khan Has A Question For Ravi Shastri: 'Toh Selection Pakka?'

Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan, when not found dubbing for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, is seen playing cricket these days. He posted a video of himself playing cricket. (Do note that his footwork was pretty good). He tagged former cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri in the video and he said, "Ravi I am a little disappointed that you did not like my footwork. Maybe you have not watched Lagaan. Do watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me properly. It will be fun. You wanted footwork right, see this." The caption on the video shared by Aamir Khan Productions read: "When the boss demands, you deliver. Aamir Khan has begun working on his footwork. Ravi Shastri, toh selection pakka samjhe na?"

Aamir Khan's love for sports needs no introduction. The actor famously starred in sports films like Lagaan and Dangal. Lagaan showcased the story of a small village where the locals were oppressed by high tax rates. The officers and the locals play a game of cricket as a wager to avoid taxes. The team led by Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) emerges victorious. Lagaan went on to become one of the biggest hits and emerged as one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema.

Last month too Aamir Khan posted a video of himself playing cricket and he jokingly asked: "IPL mein chance hai kya (is there any chance to play in the Indian Premier League)?" ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. The film marks the Telugu star's Bollywood debut.

During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.

(With inputs from PTI)