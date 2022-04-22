'IPL Mein Chance Hai Kya?' Aamir Khan Asks Fans In Viral Video

Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan might be a social media recluse but the actor has actively been sharing posts from different facets of his life on the official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions. In a video shared on the Instagram page on Friday, Aamir Khan can be seen playing cricket. After hitting a shot, the actor jokingly asked fans: "IPL mein chance hai kya (is there any chance to play in the Indian Premier League)?" Later in the video, the actor looks into the camera and says: "I am going to narrate a story to you guys on the 28th." Excited much?

Aamir Khan's love for sports needs no introduction. The actor famously starred in sports films like Lagaan and Dangal. Lagaan showcased the story of a small village where the locals were oppressed by high tax rates. The officers and the locals play a game of cricket as a wager to avoid taxes. Lagaan went on to become one of the biggest hits and emerged as one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. The film marks the Telugu star's Bollywood debut.

During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.