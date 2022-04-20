Aamir Khan And Son Azad Eating Mangoes Is Today's Summer Update On Instagram

Aamir Khan with son Azad (Courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

On Wednesday, the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions shared photos of Aamir Khan with his younger son Azad Khan Rao. In the photos, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying fresh mangoes. They are engrossed in eating the fresh fruit and the photos have been captioned as "Have you treated yourself and your family with some yet?" Azad Khan Rao is the son of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran are co-parenting Azad after divorce and are often seen enjoying some family time.

Aamir Khan had quit social media last year and all the details about his films are shared through the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions.

Check out the photos here:

Aamir Khan recently celebrated Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani. He also learned the Bhangra from Ruhee. Ruhee Dosani shared videos from their meeting and captioned them as "Celebrated Vaisakhi 2022 with Aamir Khan sir!! Still don't know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He's a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones. #CreateTogether #baisakhi."

Aamir Khan also enjoyed some traditional food, Bhangra, and lassi.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya and is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.Laal Singh Chaddha will release in August.