Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Screen Rubaru Roshni For Junaid, Ira And Friends

Sanya Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu and Sakshi Tanwar were also invited to the screening

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 22, 2019 12:00 IST
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Junaid at the screening of Rubaru Roshni.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aamir Khan's film will air on television on Republic Day
  2. Aamir also invited Yami Gautam and Sunny Leone
  3. Rubaru Roshni is directed by Svati Chakravarty

When Aamir Khan hosts a screening, everyone attends. On Monday, the 53-year-old actor organised a special screening of upcoming short film Rubaru Roshni, which he has produced along with wife Kiran Rao. Aamir's cheer squad included Ira and Junaid (his children with first wife Reena Dutta). Meanwhile, actors Sanya Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Sakshi Tanwar, Radhika Madan, Yami Gautam and Sunny Leone, among others also attended the screening of Aamir Khan's Republic Day special film, which will air on television on January 26. As of now, Aamir Khan hasn't shared the details about the film's content. In the promo, he only hinted that it will be a thought-provoking short film based on real life stories. Rubaru Roshni is directed by Svati Chakravarty.

Several celebrities on Twitter wrote generously about Aamir Khan's Rubaru Roshni:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check out pictures from the special screening of Rubaru Roshni:

Junaid, who is a theatre artiste and has assisted his father on several projects, posed with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on the red carpet. Ira, who looked lovely in a bright dress, arrived separately.

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, Junaid and Ira at the screening of Rubaru Roshni.

Aamir and Kiran with director Svati Chakravarty

 

Meet the Bollywoodwallahs, who attended the screening:

 

Celebs at the screening of Rubaru Roshni

Celebs at the screening of Rubaru Roshni

 

Aamir Khan was last seen in box office blunder Thugs Of Hindostan, which released in November 2018. As of now, Aamir hasn't officially announced his next project. However, it has been reported that Aamir is making the Mahabharata series.

 

