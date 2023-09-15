Aamir Ali's Mom, Who Cried Watching Jawan, Treats Shah Rukh Khan 'Like Her Own Son.' Actor's Reply

SRK's manager shared this image. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

In addition to the many, manyJawan shout outs, TV star Aamir Ali too cheered for Shah Rukh Khan's film on X (earlier known as Twitter). He shared a video of his mother watching Jawan in a theatre and she got teary. He accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Just see the love in my mom's eyes... I'm always confused, is she her fan or treats him like her own son (sic)... but I'm not a jealous son Shah Rukh Khan sir, I'm a proud fan too. If u read this, you know my mom loves you a lot naa.. #jawan." SRK, replying to Aamir's tweet, wrote, "Shukriya! Thanks for the blessings...Give her a big hug on my behalf! Lots and lots of love to her."

Shukriya!!! Thanks for the blessings.... Give her a big hug on my behalf!! Lots and lots of love to her! https://t.co/lPXf8ReHAA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover. The film opened to stellar reviews from film critics and it crossed the Rs 350 crore mark this week.

Aamir Ali started his small screen journey with the popular TV serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and he followed it up with shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kuchh Is Tara, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal. He has also featured in movies like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and Raakh, to name a few.