From Shah Rukh Khan To 'Little Jawans': 'Uff...Couldn't Have Done It Better Myself'

SRK gave a shout out to kids.(courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's film released about 8 days ago but the craze around Jawan is here to stay. Fans have been recreating Shah Rukh Khan's looks from the film. On Thursday, fans shared photos and videos of kids celebrating the film. Shah Rukh Khan, who has actively been replying to fans, reviewed the looks on X (earlier called Twitter). A fan requesting Shah Rukh Khan to check out a little kid's Jawan inspired look, wrote, "Sir plz have a look at my Chota Jawan, he still knows you as a Pathaan and dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan." Shah Rukh Khan replied to the post and wrote, "Thank you Chota Jawan! Teach him the Zinda Banda steps na! Haha... Love you."

Another little fan tried recreating SRK's Jawan scene too. It was captioned, "The Little Jawan." Shah Rukh Khan's reply: "Ufff couldn't have done it better myself... Thank you my little Jawan."

Another user shared a video, in which a little kid can be seen dancing to Chaleya. The tweet was captioned, "Dhairyaa dancing on Chaleya and loves Jawan and its all songs, her smile says it all." SRK replied to the post, Thank u Dhairyaa!!! She has a beautiful smile... big hug."

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Jawan managed to impress the audience and critics alike. The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Jawan hits the bull's eye both as a movie that is out to entertain and a vehicle that demonstrates the power of a superstar endowed with a voice that is anything but ordinary. It manifests itself as much on the screen as it does outside its fictive confines."