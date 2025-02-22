Aadar Jain Marries Alekha Advani. See First Pics Of Newlyweds

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married. The couple, who had an intimate Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year, recently married in a grand Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

The newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife.

Alekha looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga, intricately embroidered with gold detailing, paired with heavy bridal jewellery. Her ensemble featured an elaborate necklace, matching earrings and red bangles. She completed her bridal look with a red veil and a classic bridal bun adorned with flowers.

Aadar, on the other hand, complemented his bride in an ivory sherwani with intricate embroidery. His look was enhanced with a matching safa and emerald necklaces. The couple shared a tender moment, with Aadar kissing Alekha on the forehead.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda among others.

Aadar and Alekha began dating in 2023.The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year.

Previously, Aadar had been in a relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 but eventually parted ways.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.