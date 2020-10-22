A Trip Down Memory Lane With Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a throwback photo on Thursday

"Look what I found in my photos," she wrote

"Grateful to the University of East London for this honour," she added

Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane on Thursday and shared a throwback photo from the time when she received an honorary doctorate from the University of East London. The actress, in the blast from the past, can be seen holding her degree and posing for the camera. "Look what I found in my photos. So grateful to the University of East London for this incredible honour. Now I joke and tell my friends, 'Trust me I'm a doctor' but never use the Doc in my name in honour of all those doctors that worked hard for this achievement," Preity Zinta captioned her post.

Take a look:

Preity Zinta is currently in Dubai. The actress, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, is in the city for the Indian Premier League. Earlier in the day, she posted a video of herself working out at her hotel and wrote: "It's important to love yourself and your body and to take care of yourself. We take our bodies for granted and forget that a healthy body is the seat of a healthy mind and is the only wealth that matters. Here's to loving ourselves and our bodies cause this is our strongest support system kyunki jaan hai to jahaan hai."

Preity, who has been making quick trips from her home in Los Angeles to Dubai for the matches, has been sharing updates about her COVID tests. The caption on her recent video read: "Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well! It starts with a 6-day quarantine, COVID tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only your room, designated #KXIP restaurant and gym and of course, the stadium in your car. The drivers, chefs, etc are also in the bio bubble and quarantined so no food from outside and no people interaction. It's tough if you're a free bird like me but then it's 2020 and one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic."

Preity Zinta was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.