A Selfie OF Pankaj Kapur And His 'Great Fan' Kapil Sharma

Kapil with Pankaj Kapur (Courtesy: kapilsharma)

Pankaj Kapur has a huge fan base across the country. The recipient of several accolades continues to shine bright. The veteran actor will soon make an appearance alongside his son, actor Shahid Kapoor in the film Jersey. And, we can't wait to see Pankaj Kapur on the silver screen again. Well, we want you to take a look at someone who can't help but fanboy Pankaj Kapur. Who? It's Kapil Sharma. The comedian has dropped a selfie with Pankaj Kapur on Instagram. The pic was clicked on the sets of Kapil Sharma's talk show. The caption read, "Have grown up watching his tv serials and movies, what a versatile actor and a great human. It was an honour meeting and hosting him on our show. Thank you, Pankaj Kapur sir for gracing our show with your presence. Your great fan."

During the promotional campaign for Jersey, Shahid Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the film, had spoken about working with Pankaj Kapur. Shahid shared his experience through several slides on Instagram Stories. In the film, Pankaj Kapur plays the role of the protagonist's coach. So, how did Shahid feel about working with this dad? Well, Shahid was more "scared" than excited. He posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the film sets. In the still, Shahid captioned it, "Papa ke saath kaam karna mushkil hi nahi, scary hai [Working with dad is not only difficult but also scary]."

The promotions for Jersey are in full swing. And, it's all about fun not only for the star crew but also for their fans. Recently, Shahid Kapoor and the film's female lead Mrunal Thakur took the trending Beyonce drop challenge. They were accompanied by the Jersey team. The crew took up this challenge as it went on to announce the advance booking for the film. The video compilation was posted on Instagram by none other than Shahid Kapoor himself. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was earlier set to be released on December 31, 2021. However, due to the rise in Covid cases, the release has been postponed to April 14.