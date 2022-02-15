Jersey: Shahid Kapoor's Film Gets A New Release Date

Shahid Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has had quite the “so near and yet so far” experience when it comes to its release dates. The movie, which was last scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, was postponed due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases. Now, the much-awaited film has finally got a new release date. The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Mrunal Thakur, will release in theatres on April 14. The news was confirmed by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared details in a post on the Koo app. He wrote, “Jersey's new release date locked: 14 April. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur to release in cinemas on 14 April, 2022. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.”

When the film's release was postponed in December, Shahid Kapoor had shared a post reiterating that the film would have a theatre release. In a post, he wrote, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid-19 guidelines, we as a team, feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you as soon as we can with our film in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year.” Before the December 31 date, the film was slated for an August 28 release but was pushed further due to the pandemic.

Jersey is a story of a cricketer, who returns to the field in his 30s by joining the Indian cricket team in a bid to inspire his son. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which features Nani in the lead. Both the Telugu original as well as the Hindi remake have been helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor's father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Incidentally, Kabir Singh too was a remake of a Telugu hit -- Arjun Reddy.