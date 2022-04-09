Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Took The Drop Challenge. So How Did They Do?

Shahid and Mrunal in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Jersey fans gear up, please. Reason? The advance booking is open now. And, Shahid Kapoor has taken the responsibility to share the news with everyone on Instagram. He has come up with an interesting video too. FYI: It is about Beyonce's drop challenge. The clip opens with Shahid and his make-up working on the actor's look for the day. In the next frame, they take a pause only to squat down. Next, we see Shahid, actress Mrunal Thakur and others walking toward the camera. And, again, they pull the same act. In the last frame, Shahid and his team are going through some papers. Towards the end, he shouts, “Book your tickets.” To which, his team replies with a “now”. The text on the video reads, “Did you hear? Jersey's advance booking drops today.” Shahd and team has nailed the drop challenge and how. In the caption, Shahid wrote,” “OMG”. Mrunal Thakur has replied with raising hands emojis. Mira Rajput too gave a shout out in the comment space.

Jerseywill hit the theatres on April 14. The sports drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani in the lead role. The film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a crucial role. On sharing the screen space with his father, Shahid had told ETimes, “. My father is a very clear actor and has a lot of thoughts. Being his son, it's ditto for me. It was great to have all that. We both were very respectful of each other's opinions. I think it's actors who are not self-assured of themselves, who get stuck into doing it only one way; they overthink things."

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are quite busy with promotional events. And, this is what Mrunal did in between one of the promotional events. “In between promotions. Pros don't judge me, bro.”

Shahid Kapoor will play Arjun in Jersey. Mrunal Thakur will portray the character of his girlfriend-turned-wife. The plot revolves around a cricketer, who returns to the game in his 30s for the sake of his son.