A Round Up Of Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Celebrations With Sunita Kapoor

Sunita and Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor might have posted his Karwa Chauth photos a few days late than everyone else but that doesn't take away from the fact that the photos are just too cute. The veteran actor shared festive clicks with his wife Sunita Kapoor on his Instagram stories on Friday morning. He simply added the hashtag #Blessed to his photos. No caption needed. Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also hosted Karwa Chauth festivities for their friends from the industry.

See the photos shared by Anil Kapoor here:

Sunita Kapoor hosts Karwa Chauth festivities at her residence in Mumbai every year. She did it this year as well and shared photos from the celebrations at home with her celeb friends and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth...Love you all...Missed you big time Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. "We missed you too," Neelam Kothari commented. Bhavana Pandey added, "Missed you."

Sunita Kapoor also shared a video with Shilpa Shetty and other friends and she wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth! All my lovelies."

Earlier, she shared a photo from the celebrations with fans and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth! All my lovelies."

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. He co-starred with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the Raj Mehta directorial. His upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple first met on the sets of Meri Jung. Their daughter Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actress. Their middle child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand with sister Sonam. The couple's son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also a Bollywood actor.