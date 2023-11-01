Karwa Chauth 2023: Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Join The Festivities

Anil, Sonam, Rani at the celebrations

Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan arrived at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Anil Kapoor, too, was pictured by the paparazzi. Anil Kapoor wore a white kurta for the occasion. Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a pretty saree. She completed her look with danglers and a maang tikka. Anil Kapoor's big brother Boney Kapoor also joined the celebrations. Sunita Kapoor hosts the Karwa Chauth festivities every year at her residence. Bollywood wives perform the rituals at Sunita's place. Take a look at Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's OOTNs here:

Rani Mukerji, a dear friend of Anil Kapoor, also joined the festivities. She was seen in a red suit. Rani Mukerji also waved at the paparazzi.

Shilpa Shetty was joined by husband Raj Kundra. He was dressed in a white sherwani. They posed together for the shutterbugs.

Here comes the host, Sunita Kapoor.

Farah Khan was also pictured on this occasion.

Here's a blockbuster picture featuring Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty was pictured observing the ritual with Raj Kundra.

David Dhawan joined his wife at Anil Kapoor's residence.

Varun Dhawan joined Natasha Dalal.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor shared a picture and a video from today's rituals. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Karwachauth!! All my lovelies. missed you @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @neelamkotharisoni @padminikolhapure @officialraveenatandon." Take a look:

In the video, we can see Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain (Raj Kapoor's sister), producer Akanksha Malhotra performing the rituals sitting at one table. In another table we can see Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, Geeta Basra performing the rituals. Sunita wrote the same caption for the video as well. Take a look:

Mira Rajput shared an inside picture from the celebrations where all the ladies were present. Mira Kapoor was joined by Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mana Shetty, Reema Jain, Akanksha Malhotra, Natasha Dalal, Laali Dhawan, Geeta Basra in the frame. She wrote in the caption, "Sunita aunty does it best."

Sunita Kapoor is married to Anil Kapoor and the couple are parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.