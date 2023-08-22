Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Gets Big Love From Grandmom Sunita Kapoor: 'Our Biggest Blessing'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kapoor.sunita)

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who welcomed their son Vayu in 2022, celebrated his first birthday at their Delhi residence on Monday in the presence of friends and family. Now, a day after the celebrations, Vayu's grandmom and Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor has dedicated a beautiful post to the baby boy and it's all heart. Sharing some wholesome pictures of baby Vayu, Sunita Kapoor wrote, "As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms, I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel Love you, love you and love you even more."

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor's mom-in-law Priya Ahuja also posted a picture of Vayu alongside a sweet caption. It read, "It's just a year since you are born, but you have given us so many sweet memories to cherish for our lifetimes!! Happy 1st Birthday to our little Star. We love your lovely squeals, your hilarious laughs and your eyes full of naughtiness and wonder. You make our life Beautiful my darling Vayu. Lots of Love & God's Blessings Always. May the Almighty Always keep you under His Loving Care?"

Meanwhile, mom Sonam Kapoor also treated her fans with inside pictures from Vayu's birthday celebrations. Sonam revealed in an Instagram post that they hosted a puja and a lunch at home and it was attended by family members.

Sonam Kapoor's caption read, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with the family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to Rani Pink for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch... Love you. Also thank you to Kavita Singh Interiors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best aunt in the world."

On Vayu's birthday, dad Anand Ahuja posted these pictures and wrote, "Out my face; I ain't a Rookie! #VayusParents #SophomoreSeason."

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind earlier this year. It was released on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.