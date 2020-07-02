A Pic Of Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu From Padmini Kolhapure's Throwback Khazana

A throwback from Padmini Kolhapure's collection (courtesy padminikolhapure)

Actress Padmini Kolhapure, in her Throwback Thursday post, took a trip down memory lane and returned with a priceless throwback from years ago. The 54-year-old actress' post also features actor Dilip Kumar, now 97, and his wife Saira Banu, 75. Padmini Kolhapure, who co-starred with Dilip Kumar in films such as Vidhaata and Mazdoor in the Eighties, captioned her photo in these words: "My favourites Yusuf uncle (loved chatting with him) and Saira Baaji." The Panipat actress also described Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu as "legends" and "forever greats" in her post. In the photo, Padmini can be seen engaged in conversation with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

Here, take a look:

Padmini Kolhapure often fills up her Instagram with black and white memories. Just weeks ago, she shared a throwback from the muhurat of 1988 film Mar Mitenge, which was produced by her husband Pradeep Sharma. The photo starred the films co-stars Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Kader Khan, Vinod Mehra, Shakti Kapoor along with Padmini.

Ahead of that Padmini Kolhapure shared this adorable throwback of herself and Poonam Dhillon to post about having practising social distancing from years ago.

Padmini Kolhapure, who worked as a child actor in 1974 film Ishk Ishk Ishk, also dug out this photo from her treasury. Can you spot her?

Padmini Kolkapure is best known for her roles in Eighties films such as Insaaf Ka Tarazu Prem Rog Vidhaata, Woh Saat Din, Souten, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Ahista Ahista among others. She was last seen in Marathi movie Prawaas, ahead of this which featured in a significant role in the period piece Panipat. Padmini Kolhapure also featured in the TV show Ekk Nayi Pehchaan.