Dilip Kumar Reveals He's In Isolation As Precaution Against Coronavirus

A still from the video shared by Dilip Kumar. (courtesy: TheDilipKumar )

Highlights Dilip Kumar tweeted early Tuesday morning

He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Earlier, his wife Saira Banu shared an update on his health

Dilip Kumar, the grand old man of Indian cinema, is under self-imposed quarantine as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus pandemic. The 97-year-old actor revealed in a tweet early on Tuesday morning that his wife, actress Saira Banu, was taking no chances and had put him in quarantine. In a separate tweet, he also urged followers to stay home. Dilip Kumar was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai recently but is home now. The star of films such as Naya Daur suffers from a variety of ailments and is often in and out of hospital.

In his tweet, Dilip Kumar revealed: "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection." In his other tweet, the screen legend wrote: "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The Coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others." Take a look at Dilip Kumar's tweets here:

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.



Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Earlier, Saira Banu shared an update about Dilip Kumar's health and said, "Dilip saab is a lot better." In an audio-visual message that was shared on Twitter, Saira Banu said, "Hello everyone, I'm so happy to tell all of you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had a very severe back ache and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati and we checked it out and came back." She also said, "Sab kuch theek hai, allah ka shukr hai, aap sab ki dua hai. We have your love. We have your affection and we are so grateful to you and so grateful to God. God is kind, thank you." Take a look:

Saira Banu's message on Saab's health. pic.twitter.com/BIb3vyuZVe — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

Across the world, the disease that originated in China's Wuhan late last year has claimed over 6,000 lives. In India, the number of novel Coronavirus cases rose to 116 on Monday. Maharashtra, which has the most number of Coronavirus cases in the country, has imposed stringent lockdown measures, closing schools and other public spaces like gyms, cinemas and swimming pools.