To Dilip Kumar, 97 Today, Birthday Wishes From Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan And Others

Dilip Kumar celebrated his 97th birthday on Wednesday. (Image courtesy: Varun_dvn)

On Dilip Kumar's birthday, Bollywood celebrities shared several nostalgic and heart-warming messages for the legend on social media. Actor Rishi Kapoor went for a simple yet sweet birthday wish and wrote: "Many happy returns of the day, Yusuf uncle (the great Dilip Kumar sahab). God bless!" Dilip Kumar was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan. Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish read: "Wishing a very happy and healthy to one of our greatest ever! Dilip Kumar sahab." Wishing him in the sweetest way possible, Varun Dhawan posted a throwback picture of the iconic actor and wrote: "Happy birthday to the loving legend Dilip Kumar saab. On this day 97 years ago, brilliance was born." Ishaan Khatter shared an old pic of Dilip Kumar on his Instagram story and captioned it: "Happy birthday, Yusuf saab."

Actress Tabassum shared a heartfelt note for her Dilip bhaiya and wrote: "Aaj Fankar-e-azam Dilip Kumar ki saal girah hai. Main bohot chhoti si thi 5-6 baras ki, toh main unhe Dilip Uncle kehti thi aur woh mujhe Dadi Amma kehte the aur yeh unki duaon ka asar hai ke aaj main wakai dadi ban gayi hoon. Mere pyare Dilip bhaiya, happy birthday." Tabassum has worked with Dilip Kumar as a child artist in the 1950 film Jogan and 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam.

Dilip Kumar also thanked his fans and followers for wishing him on birthday and wrote how their "boundless love and affection" made this day extra special for him. He wrote: "On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night - thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes."

Dilip Kumar's six-decade career is studded with acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. He made his debut in Bollywood with Jwar Bhata (1944). However, his breakthrough film was 1947's Jugnu, opposite singer-actress Noor Jahan. Dilip Kumar was last seen in the 1998 film Qila, in which he shared screen space with Rekha.