After Lata Mangeshkar Returns Home, Dilip Kumar Tweets 'Overjoyed That My Chhoti Behen Is Feeling Much Better'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar returned home on Sunday after being admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for almost a month. The morning after Lata Mangeshkar's homecoming, legendary actor Dilip Kumar welcomed his "chhoti behen" with an adorable message on Twitter: "Overjoyed to hear the good news that my chhoti behen Lata is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself," read a tweet on Dilip Kumar's timeline. A photo of Dilip Kumar, 96, and his wife Saira Banu along with Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was also attached to the tweet. See Dilip Kumar's tweet here:

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My 'choti behen' Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlatapic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019

Sunday evening, a tweet on Lata Mangeshkar's profile said that the 90-year-old singer has returned home after 28 days at the Mumbai hospital and that she was diagnosed with pneumonia: "For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy."

Lata Mangeshkar also thanked her fans for sending a whole lot of love her way: "Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba. I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you."

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Mumbai hospital's intensive care unit on November 11 after she complained of difficulty in breathing. In the past few years, Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital several times.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.