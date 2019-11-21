Lata Mangeshkar 'Much Better Now,' Say Family; Ask For 'Privacy'

Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 in September this year (courtesy lata_my_best)

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is "much better," revealed her family, reported news agency PTI. Family members refused to share details about the legendary singer's diagnosis and requested that their privacy is respected. "Lata ji is doing much better now. Beyond this, we can't comment. Please respect our privacy," Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah told PTI. The report also added that hospital sources also avoided commenting on the singer's health. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Mumbai hospital in the early hours of November 11 after she complained of difficulty in breathing. The legendary singer, who celebrated her 90th birthday in September this year, remains in the hospital's intensive care unit since she was taken to the hospital.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited Lata Mangeshkar in the hospital recently and shared an health update on behalf of the family: "Visited the Hospital to see Lata Mangeshkar didi. Glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings and prayers for her speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Visited the Hospital to see @mangeshkarlata didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 19, 2019

Earlier this week, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle told PTI: "She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital and when the doctors will tell us to take her home then we will do so. Ms Mangeshkar is still admitted to the ICU."

A few days after Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital, a hospital source disclosed to PTI that Lata Mangeshkar has been diagnosed with pneumonia and chest infection: "She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it."

Hours after Lata Mangeshkar was admitted on November 11, a family statement said, "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment," reported PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

