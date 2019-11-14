Lata Mangeshkar 'Showing Signs Of Improvement, Will Take Time To Recover'

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital earlier this week

Highlights Lata Mangeshkar was admitted after complaining of breathing issues "She is showing some signs of improvement," said a hospital source On Wednesday, a statement from the family said she is "stable"

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, 90, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital earlier this week after complaining of breathing difficulty, is 'showing signs of improvement' but her complete recovery 'will take time,' reported news agency PTI. A source from the hospital told PTI today morning that Lata Mangeshkar has been diagnosed with pneumonia and chest infection: "She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it," a hospital insider told PTI. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Monday with her family members, including sister Asha Bhosle being spotted going in and out since then.

Asha Bhosle was photographed outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday.

On Wednesday evening, a statement from Lata Mangeshkar's family confirmed she is "stable" and also thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers: "Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are waiting for her to be at her best so she can be home soon," reported ANI. However, a hospital source told PTI that Lata Mangeshkar is still in the intensive care unit: "She is still in the ICU and on ventilator. It will take some time for her to recover," a hospital insider told news agency PTI. Ms Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah told PTI on Tuesday that the singer would be discharged 'in a few days.'

A family statement on Monday evening said, "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment," reported PTI. The following day, hospital sources from the Breach Candy Hospital told PTI: Lata Mangeshkar had "slowly improved".

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

(With agency inputs)

