A Pic Of Birthday Boy Akshay Marwah 'Giving Advice To Mamus' Anil And Sanjay Kapoor

On his nephew Akshay Marwah's birthday, actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a nostalgia-dipped photo on Instagram. The picture that also features Sanjay's brother, actor Anil Kapoor, appears to be from a wedding celebration. It features the trio sporting traditional outfits. Sharing the photo, Sanjay Kapoor called Akshay his "younger brother" and wrote: "Happy birthday, my nephew/younger brother, Akshay Marwah." He added, "Though in this picture, he's giving advice to both his mamus." Akshay, who is a filmmaker and an entrepreneur, is the son of Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister Reena Marwah. He also has a brother, actor Mohit Marwah.

Anil Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actor while Sanjay Kapoor has also worked in several Hindi movies. Their elder brother Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker.

Anil Kapoor is known for his performances in films like Nayak, Ram Lakhan, Mashaal, Beta, Tezaab, Mr India, Pukaar, Lamhe and Karma, among many other. He was last seen in Malang. Anil Kapoor's upcoming project is Karan Johar's Takht, which will also star Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in the film industry with the 1995 movie Prem, opposite newcomer Tabu. He went on to feature in films such as Raja (1995), Auzaar (1997), Mohabbat (1997) and Sirf Tum (1999). Sanjay Kapoor has also played supporting roles in movies like Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003), Julie (2004), Luck By Chance (2009) and Shaandaar (2015). His last film was The Zoya Factor.