Anil And Sanjay Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Sister Reena Came Gift-Wrapped In Memories

On their sister Reena Marwah's 60th birthday, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor shared priceless memories on social media. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor and their daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, also wished Reena in really adorable ways on Instagram. Anil Kapoor shared a set of photos featuring his sister with his kids, his wife and Reena's husband Sandeep Marwah and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best sister in the whole world...Reena, you've always been so loving, caring and the favourite of the entire family for obvious reasons! May you stay happy, healthy, cry less and laugh more forever!" Sanjay Kapoor's birthday post comprises a picture of himself with Reena and a happy photo of the Kapoor brothers with their sister.

"Happy 60th Sister," wrote Sanjay Kapoor. Anil, Sanjay, Reena and Boney Kapoor are the children of filmmaker Surinder Kapoor. While Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor are actors in Bollywood.

Check out Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's posts for Reena Marwah here:

To wish her bua on her birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared a blast from the past and wrote: "Happy birthday, Bua.. you're the best... love you lots.." with two heart emojis. Check out her post here:

Sunita Kapoor shared priceless pictures of herself and her sister-in-law from their family album and wished her like this: "Happy 60th to my most loving, caring, warm, and wonderful sister-in-law who is more a sister. I love you more than you know. Happiest birthday, darling." Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep also shared a beautiful memory from her wedding album and wrote: "Wish we were together celebrating your 60th. #HappyBirthdaySisterInLaw."

Reena and Sandeep Marwah have two sons - Mohit and Akshay Marwah. Mohit, who is also an actor, posted a stunning picture of his parents and wished his mom with these words: "Happy birthday, mother. So happy to be spending this day with you. Thank you for setting the standard for unconditional love not just for your own children but for everyone who's a part of your life. Love you lots." Akshay Marwah shared pictures of himself and his mom and wrote: "Happy birthday, mom! Love you the most."

Happy birthday, Reena Marwah!