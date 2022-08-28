A Page From Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu's Maternity Diaries. See Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu has treated her Insta family to a new video that shows the to-be mom caressing her baby bump. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child, and since they announced the pregnancy, the couple keeps treating their fans to new pictures and videos of the actress. Recently, she shared a video in which she can be seen in a green ensemble, resting while in the background, we can hear the song Moments Like This by The Afters. In the caption, she dropped a heart emoticon and used hashtags "Mama-to-be, Love Yourself, Love Your Body, Grateful and Blessed".

Soon after Bipasha Basu shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "lease take care of yourself," while others dropped heat and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Friday, Bipasha Basu shared a video of her husband Karan Singh Grover singing the country song I Do (Cherish You) by Mark Wills to her baby bump. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Dad Mode. Singing to baby, talking to baby ... soothes the baby in the womb". Check out the post below:

Earlier this month, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. She shared pictures showing off her baby bump and wrote a long note. An excerpt of a note read, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Here have a look:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Sigh Grover got married in 2016 after dating for a year.