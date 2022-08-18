Bipasha Basu Reveals She Was 'Not Taking Up Work' As She Wanted To Have A Baby

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are soon going to embrace parenthood. The couple on Tuesday surprised their fans by announcing the pregnancy on their respective Instagram handles. Now, the actress recently in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that the couple had been trying for a baby before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they had to put the plan on hold. The Alone actress also revealed that she was "not taking up any kind of work" as she wanted to have a baby.

"The plan was definitely to focus on that in life. I was actually not taking up any kind of work, because I wanted to have a baby, then start working immediately again. It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn't know where the world was going, so for one year we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," Hindustan Times quoted Bipasha Basu saying.

Recalling the moment Bipasha Basu found out that she was pregnant, she said, "It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother's house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother's dream that me and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this."

On Tuesday, Bipasha Basu dropped pictures of herself with her husband Karan Singh Grover, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Along with the photos, she wrote a long note, that read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga"

Here have a look at Bipasha's post:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016 after dating for a year. The couple has worked together in the movie Alone and a web series Dangerous.