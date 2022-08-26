Karan Singh Grover, Expecting A Baby With Bipasha Basu, Is Already In 'Dad Mode'

Karan Singh Grover with Bipasha Basu. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together and it looks like the stars could not be more ready to welcome their little one. Giving us a glimpse into just how excited they are, Bipasha Basu has shared a video of Karan Singh Grover singing to her baby bump. In the clip, Karan is seen singing the country song I Do (Cherish You) by Mark Wills. Along with the heart-warming clip, the mother-to-be wrote: “Dad Mode. Singing to baby, talking to baby … soothes the baby in the womb,” tagging Karan along with a bunch of heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Karan Singh Grover shared a lengthy note about welcoming a new member into the family and what being a father means to me. Sharing a gorgeous image of the couple – twinning in black – cradling Bipasha's baby bump, the actor said, “It's a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I've done this before but more like I've felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven't brought it to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy.”

Speaking about how the couple reacted to the news of them getting pregnant, the Alone star added, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one…A tiny little version of us, a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn't really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn't fully understand it and definitely wasn't something I could control. It's been the exact same feeling every minute of every day since then.”

Praising his wife Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover said, “I'm constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating life within her and making it look like it's all just a part of her day. I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words.”

Bipasha Basu too shared the same image with the caption, “Just the 3 of us.”

Read the complete note here:

The couple announced their pregnancy on social media with a set of gorgeous pictures and a note that said, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”

Check out the entire announcement here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married since 2016.