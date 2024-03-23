A Mini Bollywood Wives Reunion With Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey At Alanna Pandey's Baby Shower

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

Gauri Khan and her BFFs had a mini Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion at Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower ceremony. Gauri Khan shared images on her Instagram feed. The pictures feature Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Deanne Pandey. FYI, Alanna Panday is the daughter of Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday. In the pictures, the ladies can be seen wearing different shades of blue in accordance with the theme of the party. There's a selfie featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey as well. Sharing the images, Gauri wrote, "High Tea.....congratulations." Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Deanne Pandey dropped love emojis in the comments section. For context, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor featured in the two seasons of the Netflix relaity show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Gauri Khan had an extended cameo in the second season of the show. Take a look:

Seema Sajdeh also shared a few images from the ceremony. The album features more pictures of the lady gang. There's a full house frame featuring Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhavana and Ananya Panday, Deanne Pandey, Ahaan Panday and Seema Sajdeh. Sharing the pictures, Seema wrote, "Baby Alanna's beautiful baby shower." Take a look:

Alanna Panday's baby shower ceremony was a starry affair. Bobby Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Salman Khan's mother Sushila Charak, Helen, Arpita Khan, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and their child Devi were the guests who attended the ceremony.

A day ago, Bipasha Basu shared a photo from the festivities. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Us." Take a look:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.