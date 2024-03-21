Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur And Other Celebs At Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor and others at Alanna's baby shower

A few days after treating their fans to a gender reveal video, model Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray arranged a baby shower event in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by the couple's family and friends from the film fraternity. At the baby shower event, the guests were spotted in different shades of blue in keeping with the theme of the party. For the unversed, Alanna and Ivor are expecting a baby boy. At the party, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvan Khan and others were sotted arriving in style.

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu, her husband Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi also attended the party. Aditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be dating Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday was also pictured at the party in a blue shirt.

Alanna's mom Deanne Panday and brother Ahaan Panday were seen posing for the shutterbugs outside the venue. Others attending the party included members from the Khan family - Salman Khan's mother Sushila Charak, Helen, his sisters Alvira and Arpita.

Animal star Bobby Deol was also spotted at the event in a white shirt.

Earlier, Ananya Panday shared a picture from the event on her Instagram in which she can be seen posing with her cousins - mom-to-be Alanna and Aaliya Washere. In the picture posted, Ananya can be spotted posing cutely in a lovely white printed dress while her cousin and a pregnant Alanna looks radiant in a white gown. On top of the picture, Annaya Panday wrote, "Maasis and baby mama." Take a look at the post below:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). She got engaged to Ivor in 2021.