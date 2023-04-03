Gigi Hadid's Album Of First Trip To India: 'I Highly Recommend'

Gigi Hadid shared this frame. (courtesy: gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid's first to India was “unforgettable”. The Hollywood supermodel was in Mumbai for the opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Gigi has also shared pictures from her Mumbai album on Instagram. From posing against the iconic Gateway of India to relishing coconut water, Gigi Hadid and her team had a blast. Along with the pictures, Gigi Hadid wrote a heartwarming note for the “Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai”. She wrote, “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of NMACC. It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.” Gigi added, “After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion” exhibit, I learned so much and, know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art.”

Gigi Hadid concluded, “If you have the chance to visit and see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”

Gigi Hadid made a lot of heads turn when she walked the carpet in a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla “masterpiece”. She wore a white chikankari saree. Sharing a video from her red carpet appearance, she said, “The NMACC gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit “India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,” curated by the iconic @hamishbowles.” Giving a shout out to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she said, “It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India; each woman who crafted it specialises in a differently stitch truly remarkable workmanship .. I'll never forget it .”

Gigi Hadid was also trending on Sunday after a video featuring her and Varun Dhawan went viral on social media. In the clip, which was from day 2 of the event, Varun can be seen lifting Gigi in his arms during his performance. After users slammed Varun for his actions on stage, the actor came out in open and said that it was “planned”.

Gigi Hadid also reacted to the viral video on Instagram. Re-sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true," followed by laughing emoticons.

Apart from Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Penelope Cruz were also part of the launch event.