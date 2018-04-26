A Gully Party Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Zoya Akhtar was reportedly celebrating the completion of her film Gully Boy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 26, 2018 13:42 IST
12 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
A Gully Party Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Alia and Ranbir at Zoya Akhtar's home.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh skipped the party
  2. Alia Bhatt's plus one was her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor
  3. SRK arrived solo while Gauri was accompanied by Shweta Nanda
Comments
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Ali Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shweta Nanda (and the rest of the gang) partied in Zoya Akhtar's Gully on Wednesday night. The celebs were spotted coming in and out of Zoya Akhtar's Mumbai home, where she was apparently hosting a party to celebrate the completion of her film Gully Boy. The film's lead actor Ranveer Singh was missing from the celebration as he was attending a wedding in New Delhi at the same time while the film's heroine Alia Bhatt arrived with her other co-star Ranbir Kapoor (they're making Brahmastra together). Shah Rukh and Gauri arrived in different cars. Shah Rukh was alone while Gauri was in the company of her friends Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Kajal Anand.
 
zoya party ndtv
 
zoya akhtar party ndtv

Karan Johar, ready with his pout for the waiting paparazzi, was also on Zoya's guest list. They've collaborated before on Bombay Talkies. The team, which also includes filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, is reuniting for another film anthology, titled Lust Stories.
 
karan johar ndtv

Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar drove to the party while Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Aarti Shetty also attended the get-together. Brahmastra is a trilogy, the first part of which will release next year.
 
zoya akhtar party ndtv

Zoya Akhtar's film tells the story of an aspiring rapper in India. The film is expected to hit the screens in February 2019.

But before Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi while Ranveer Singh's Simmba will hit the screens in December this year.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

shah rukh khan gaurialia bhatt ranbir kapoorgully boy party

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................