Alia Bhatt Won't Skip Workout Despite Injured Shoulder. Dedication Level - Maximum

Alia Bhatt said: "My super woman/trainer Yasmin Karachiwala will make sure I don't skip my workouts"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 06, 2018 21:11 IST
Alia Bhatt during a workout session. (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt thanked her trainer for making workouts "innovative"
  2. Alia Bhatt is currently filming Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh
  3. Raazi and Brahmastra are among her upcoming projects
Bollywood celebrities are dedicated when it comes to fitness. Many actors are spotted coming in and out of gym beating bad weather or even lazy weekends. But Alia Bhatt took this dedication to a whole new level - she was working out despite shoulder injury with Yasmin Karachiwala (celeb fitness trailer). She instagrammed a mid-workout picture and captioned it: "Standing up or lying down... My super woman/trainer Yasmin Karachiwala will make sure I don't skip my workouts even with an injured shoulder... I love when you go all innovative on me Yas!!!"

Take a look:
 


Yasmin Karachiwala specialises in Pilates and Alia Bhatt swears by it. The Student Of The Year actress often posts workout updates with captions that will compel you to cross out some reasons from the list of "Why I'm Not In The Gym Today."

Here's a Monday Motivation technique - workout with your colleague. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are co-starring in Gully Boy, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar.
 
 

Yaaaaaas.. Monday motivation 💪💫

Tuesday Motivation - "aim for the sky":
 


Here's another snippet of Alia Bhatt's fitness journey:
 


Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest stars today. She's awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and she is shuttling between the shoots of the aforementioned Gully Boy and Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. Team Brahmastra (minus Amitabh Bachchan) recently visited Bulgaria to train in specialized martial arts forms for the film.

