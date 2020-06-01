A Glimpse Of Karisma Kapoor's 'Lockdown Diaries'

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor just gave her Instafam a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday. The 45-year-old actress dropped a picture of herself and gave her fans a sneak peek of her lockdown activities. Karisma spent her Sunday on the couch. Adding to her series "lockdown diaries," Karisma shared a selfie of herself and wrote, "Sunday's on the couch." In the picture, Karisma can be seen posing for the camera while sporting glasses. In a printed white outfit, Karisma can be seen looking at the camera. She also added the hashtag "lockdown diaries" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Karisma's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, one of Karisma's best friends, Amrita Arora wrote, "Hey cutie."

Karisma, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. Karisma keeps treating her Instafam to throwback pictures of herself. A few days ago, Karisma took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a picture of herself savouring mango in the sets of Mentalhood. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "This time last year! Mango on set."

Last week, Karisma shared a video clip of herself dancing to Le Gayi from her 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. "Shake it up," she captioned the video.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood where she shared screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.