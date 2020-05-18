Guess Who Made 'The Best Chocolate Cake In The World' For Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a picture of the chocolate cake made by Karisma

"The best sister in the world," wrote Kareena

"Alternate profession maybe," commented Karisma

Kareena Kapoor can't stop loving "the best chocolate cake in the world," freshly baked by her sister Karisma Kapoor. On Monday, Kareena shared a drool-worthy set of pictures featuring the chocolate cake baked by Karisma and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the set of pictures, Kareena shared a close-up shot of the chocolate cake baked by "the best sister in the world" - Karisma. "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world Karisma Kapoor," wrote Kareena. We also spotted Saif Ali Khan sitting in the background. Referring to Saif, Kareena added her unique touch of humour to the caption and wrote, "And yes, that's Mr Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in." Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Kareena's pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and family. Reacting to the post, Karisma wrote, "Yay! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends." She further added, "Alternate profession maybe."

Kareena, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, never fails to keep her Instafam updated with snippets from her home diaries. A few days ago, Kareena trended a great deal for sharing a sneak peek of her art sessions with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena shared a picture of Saif holding a white piece of cloth hand-printed by him, Kareena and Taimur. "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith," wrote Kareena. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Angrezi Medium remains Kareena's only film with Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan was claimed by cancer on April 29. Angrezi Medium, which released in the theatres just before the lockdown, is slated to re-release in the theatres again. Kareena also has Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to look forward to.