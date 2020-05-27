A Glimpse Of Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's In-House Jam Session

Shibani with Farhan Akhtar. ( courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are keeping the lockdown blues away in a musical fashion. On Wednesday, the couple posted videos from their in-house jamming session on their respective Instagram accounts. In the IGTV video, Farhan and Shibani performed the cover of Shallow from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Farhan could be seen playing the guitar, while Shibani was in charge of the vocals and the keyboard. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Farhan wrote: "Keeping the lockdown blues away with a cover of this song we both love. Jamming with Shibani Dandekar."

Sharing the same video on her Instagram profile, Shibani wrote: "Home jams with Farhan Akhtar. Forgot to mention requested by Payal Singhal, the love of my life." Check out the video here:

Farhan and Shibani, who have been staying together during the lockdown, frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Check out some of the posts here:

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. The actor was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film released last year and it was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor will next be seen in the sports drama Toofaan, which has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please!