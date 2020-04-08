What Happened When Shibani Dandekar Tried To Scare Farhan Akhtar's Pet Dog Tyson

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan's pet Tyson. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar shared a video on Instagram

It features Shibani Dandekar and Tyson

Farhan was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'

Farhan Akhtar just dropped the cutest ROFL video featuring his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and his pet pooch Tyson. In the video, Shibani and Tyson can be seen sitting on a couch while Shibani constantly tries to scare Tyson by making ghostly sounds - and suddenly puppy Tyson leads out a small squeak and Shibani gets scared. Also, did we hear a voice from the other side of the camera asking Shibani if she got scared? Shibani, then starts laughing to her own reaction and eventually falls off the couch. Farhan Akhtar aptly shared the ROFL video on his Instagram profile on Wednesday with the caption, "Every action has an equal and opposite reaction." Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets from his personal life on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared an adorable photo of Shibani holding a tray full of cookies, fresh off the oven, and captioned it: "Baker alert. Healthy cookies, courtesy Shibani Dandekar." The 39-year-old actress-model dropped in on the comments section to post the chef, heart and cookie emojis.

'

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor welcomed Tyson home a few weeks ago and shared a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram. He wrote, "Here's the littlest entry into the family. Think we should call her Sleepyhead? What say?" Farhan accompanied his post with the hashtags "Adopt a stray," "Puppy life" and "Dog lovers."

Since then, Tyson has taken over the actor's Instagram profile, literally! Take a look:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra. He will next be seen in an upcoming film Toofan.

Farhan and Shibani are reportedly planning a wedding ceremony by the end of this year, sometime after Farhan's film Toofan releases. It's scheduled for October 2. Last year, the couple trended a great deal for posting a photo of their ring-adorned hands. The Internet concluded that Shibani and Farhan were engaged.