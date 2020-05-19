Farhan Akhtar In A Throwback Pic With Friend. The Only Thing That's Changed Is...

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar dug out a throwback photo from his archive and shared it as a birthday greeting for his long time friend Rocky Bhavnani. In the photo, a much younger version of Farhan, dressed in casuals, can be seen posing with his friend. Farhan, who sports a buzz cut in the photo, wrote in the caption that his haircut is the only thing that changed in the following years. "A day late on this one but was so busy yesterday talking to the same guy in the picture that I forgot to post it. Happy birthday, Rocky. 30 years gone by and the only thing that's changed is that we've swapped hairstyles. Love you man," Farhan captioned the throwback photo.

Farhan Akhtar also recently featured in this throwback photo, also featuring Hrithik Roshan, from the sets of 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. "The what else can you the do's on a Throwback Thursday?" he captioned the photo, which is from when the actor's shot the song Ek Junoon in Bunyol.

Farhan shared another blast from the past last year, featuring pint-sized versions of himself, sister Zoya Akhtar and their cousins. "Seems this picture of us cousins was taken before wide angle lenses were invented," he wrote.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2019 release The Sky Is Pink. His upcoming movie is Toofan, which is slated to release on September 18 this year. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar will be seen as a national level boxer in Toofan. Farhan Akhtar underwent training in kickboxing in London for the film.