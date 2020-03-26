Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Bwoys Hrithik Roshan And Farhan Akhtar Paint Instagram Red

Farhan shared this throwback photo. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Painting the world red can be quite a task, especially when you are locked up at home. Well, that is not the case when you are Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. On Thursday, Farhan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The BTS picture happens to be from the song Paint It Red. Farhan captioned the post: "The what else can you the do's on a throwback Thursday ?" He added the hashtags #moshimoshi #tomatina #bunyol #espana #paintitred #bts and #chillers." We bet every ZNMD fan imagined the caption in Imraan Qureshi's (the name of Farhan's character) signature goofy style. Hrithik and Katrina, who also starred in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, commented on Farhan's post. "Correct," wrote Hrithik, while Katrina made heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar dropped three heart emojis and she wrote: "One for each and one for the boy not in the pic" (she meant Abhay Deol, who also featured in the film).

The film followed the lives of three friends, who reunited during a road trip and ended up discovering themselves during the adventurous journey. The film redefined friendship goals and proved that road trip plans do work out (sometimes).

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the super hit film War, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his next project yet.

Farhan will next be seen in Toofaan, which is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama will be Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together.