'Why Step Out When This Is What You Have Inside?': Farhan Akhtar Is Chilling With...

Farhan Akhtar shared a video featuring his pet dog Tyson, whom he adopted a few days ago. The 46-year-old actor, who is quarantined at home, like the rest of us said, "Why step out when this is what you have inside." Farhan Akhtar has been spending time with his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, 39, and his daughters Shakya and Akira. Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he welcomed his two daughters. Farhan and Shibani Dandekar have been dating since 2018. The video courtesy in his post goes to none other than Shibani. Here's the post we're talking about:

In the comment section, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar wrote, "She is so cute" for the pet dog while Shibani commented, "Foo x Ty" referring to Farhan as "Foo" and Tyson as "Ty."

Shibani Dandekar shared the same video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Foo x Ty. Grab ya tissues, this one is too damn cute!"

Earlier, Shibani shared a selfie featuring herself and Farhan, which she captioned, "Better half #Foo. Farhan Akhtar clearly didn't get the social distancing memo."

Farhan had shared boomerang videos of Akira and Shibani on his Instagram account and said that he was in "good company." The actor wrote, "In good company for today's Janata Curfew. Stay indoors. Stay safe. Let's beat this together. Big (virtual) hug."

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor welcomed Tyson home a few days ago and shared a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram. He wrote, "Here's the littlest entry into the family. Think we should call her Sleepyhead? What say?" Farhan accompanied his post with the hashtags "Adopt a stray," "Puppy life" and "Dog lovers."

Farhan Akhtar has another pet dog Jimmy. Shibani and Farhan often post pictures of Jimmy and Tyson with the hashtags "Jimstagram" and "Tystagram." Shibani Dandekar posed with both the pet dogs and shared these boomerang videos on Instagram:

Here are more pictures and videos of Jimmy:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra. He will next be seen in an upcoming film Toofan.