'83: Ranveer Singh Celebrates 36 Years Of India's World Cup Win

Ranveer Singh shared this video. (Courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh shared a video on social media '83 is a film based on the India's historic victory of 1983 Ranveer will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film

Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated India's cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago by sharing a video featuring the iconic moment and some behind the scenes of his upcoming movie '83. Ranveer captioned the video posted on Twitter on Tuesday: "Thirty six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down! #ThisIs83."

Here is the video Ranveer shared:

36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!!#ThisIs83pic.twitter.com/xnwqIU19nr — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 25, 2019

'83, a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will see the actor playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.

Being directed by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem. Its shoot is going on in London.

