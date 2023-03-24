3 Idiots Sequel Without 'Original Rancho'? Jaaved Jaaferi Is Not Happy

Jaaved Jaaferi in a still from the video. (courtesy: jaavedjaaferi)

Jaaved Jaaferi is not a happy man and he has every reason to be grumpy, it appears. The actor in a new fun video has addressed the rumours that the sequel of 3 Idiots is being made. Javeed Jaaferi shared the video following an image featuring the 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan going viral on social media. The photo, in question, appears to be from Sharman's film Congratulations' promotions. The image first caught the Internet's attention after it was shared by Kareena Kapoor – who was also a part of 3 Idiots. Much like Kareena Kapoor, who expressed her “grievance” at not being a part of the sequel, Jaaved Jaaferi too said, “Normally I don't do all this but I felt bad. Did you hear –I mean, see – the latest news? They are making 3 Idiots part 2 without the original Rancho. You guys know right – I was the original Rancho. He (Aamir Khan) was Chote. We made the original together, so we should make the sequel together too.”

Referring to co-star Mona Singh, he asks, “Mona darling, did you know about this?” Sharing the video, he wrote: “Arre Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani ko nahi liya. Toh phir pakka Mona Singh ko bhi nahi liya hoga (They haven't taken Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. So, they would not have picked Mona Singh either).”

Mona Singh too shared a video asking when the film was shot. “I was shooting with Aamir Khan sir for two years on Laal Singh Chaddha. he also didn't tell…When did they shoot it? No one called me. In the climax (of 3 Idiots) I gave birth to a child. I should have been there…This is very sad. I am upset. What ‘all is well'? All is clearly not well,” referring to the film's iconic song.

She also wondered how co-star Omi Vaidya would feel on hearing the news.

It all started when Kareena Kapoor, the female lead of 3 Idiots, shared a video saying: "I can't believe this! How can they do this without me? Boman Irani, have they kept this a secret from you also?" Also seen in the video is an image of the three leading men of the film. "I just got to know when I was on a holiday, that these three were up to something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from that secret that three are keeping from us. Like something is fishy and please don't say this is Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are gunning for a sequel but only these three. Like how can... without me? I don't think even Boman knows about it,” she says, before ending the video by saying, "Aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar (What is going on?) This smells like a sequel for sure."

3 Idiots featured a talented ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles, as well as Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi and Mona Singh in significant supporting roles. It was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's popular novel Five Point Someone, and helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani.