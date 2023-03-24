Kareena Kapoor Is Convinced 3 Idiots Sequel Is Happening Without Her. Boman Irani, Can You Help?

Stills from Kareena Kapoor's video. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor woke up and chose to channel her inner Sherlock on Friday morning. Why, you ask? Well, she shared a cryptic video and she captioned it: "I can't believe this! How can they do this without me? Boman Irani have they kept this a secret from you also?" Well, the actress posted a cryptic video, in which she talks about a picture featuring her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan which happens to be from Sharman's film Congratulations' promotions. However, the actress is convinced that a sequel of the film is on the cards sans her.

Kareena Kapoor says in the video: "I just got to know when I was on a holiday, that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from that secret that three are keeping from us. Like something is fishy and please don't say this is Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are gunning for a sequel but only these three. Like how can... without me? I don't think even Boman knows about it." Kareena ends the video saying, "Aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar (What is going on?) This smells like a sequel for sure."

The comments section was flooded with comments like "justice for Kareena." Another excited Instagram user wrote "screaming." Another one added, "whaaaaaaaaaaat." Another comment read: "Crying happy tears."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

3 Idiots featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor in main roles. The film also starred Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal, Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's best-seller Five Point Someone and it was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.