28 Years Of Khiladi: 'Not Just A Film But A Stepping Stone In My Career,' Tweets Akshay Kumar

As Akshay Kumar's film Khiladi clocked 28 years on Friday, the actor and the film's directors Abbas-Mustan got "nostalgic." The 1992 film marked Akshay and filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan's first project together and because of his performance in the film, Akshay Kumar got the title "Khiladi," which is now synonymous with his name. Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of the film, the director duo wrote on their official Twitter account: "Dear Akshay Kumar, today it is 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team, especially Johnny Lever bhai." Re-tweeting the picture, Akshay called it "a stepping stone" in his career and wrote: "How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai? It's not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi."

Khiladi, which released on June 5 in 1992, also featured Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha in pivotal roles. The film was the first instalment of Akshay's Khiladi series, followed by Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420 and Khiladi 786.

Akshay Kumar, who once again featured on the Forbes annual list of 100 Highest-Paid Celebs, was last seen in Good Newwz, in which he co-starred with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. His upcoming films are Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on OTT platform.