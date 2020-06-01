No, Akshay Kumar Did Not Charter A Flight For Sister In Lockdown. 'False Report,' He Tweets

Akshay Kumar in a still from a video. (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who has had "enough of putting up with false reports," in a strongly-worded tweet on Sunday night, denied reports that he booked a special chartered flight for his sister Alka Bhatia and her child amid the coronavirus lockdown. Akshay called out a report for its "fake news" and also said that he would take "legal action" against such misinformation. In his tweet, the 52-year-old actor clarified that his sister hasn't travelled anywhere since the lockdown was announced and that she has only one child, contrary to what was reported. "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is fake from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2020

The Sooryavanshi actor's tweet came just a day after he dismissed rumours about fresh casting for the follow-up of his music video Filhall, co-starring Nupur Sanon. Releasing a statement on social media, Akshay tweeted: "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot suni, ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert."

"For all the Filhall fans out there! It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made a fake news for casting of the song Filhall part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall," read an excerpt from the statement.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He recently signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.