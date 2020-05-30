Akshay Kumar Busts A Filhall Part 2 Rumour, Slams 'Fake' Reports

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon featured in Filhall.

Highlights Akshay Kumar announced the second part of Filhall earlier this year

He dismissed rumours about the "fake casting" for the song on Saturday

Akshay added hashtags #FakeNewsAlert and #FakeCastingAlert in his tweet

Akshay Kumar, who will soon recreate the magic of Filhall with Nupur Sanon in the second part of the successful music video, dismissed rumours about the "fake casting" for the song on Saturday. The actor, in his latest tweet, slammed the "fake" reports and clarified that Filhall part 2 will feature the original cast only. He tweeted a statement issued by the makers of the song and wrote: "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai. Filhall yeh padhiye." Akshay also added hashtags #FakeNewsAlert and #FakeCastingAlert in his tweet.

The statement read: "For all the Filhall fans out there! It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made a fake news for casting of the song Filhall part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall. In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of Filhall and we assure you that the story of Filhall continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original Filhall. We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call."

"Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of Filhall, we, as a team, were very excited to bring to you Filhall part 2 as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with Filhall part 2," read the full statement.

Akshay Kumar's tweet arrived after some "impostors" circulated fake news that casting for Filhall part 2 is underway. The official announcement about Filhall part 2 was made earlier this year. Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar had written: "The story continues with another melody."

Directed by Arvinder Khaira and sung by B Praak, Filhall gets its heartfelt lyrics from Jaani. Other than Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon, it also features Ammy Virk and B Praak.