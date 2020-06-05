Akshay Kumar Is The Only Indian On Forbes 2020 List Of 100 Highest-Paid Celebs, Just Like Last Year

Akshay Kumar shared this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Just like last year, this year too, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celebrity on the Forbes annual list of 100 Highest-Paid Celebs. However, Akshay's rank has dropped to #52 (his earnings are estimated at $48.5 million) from last year's #33 with $65 million. The 52-year-old superstar has left behind Hollywood biggies such as Will Smith, who is ranked at #69 with earnings of $44.5 million, and Angeline Jolie, who ranks at #99 with $35.5 million. On the Forbes list, Akshay is also ahead of pop stars such as Rihanna (#60), Katy Perry (#86), Lady Gaga (#87) and Jennifer Lopez (#56). Forbes describes Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities - he donated $4.5 million to coronavirus relief in the country." Forbes also lists Akshay's upcoming web-series debut, Amazon Prime's The End and his much-awaited films Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in his bio.

Akshay's films last year include the hits Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

In the 2019 list, Akshay Kumar had actually climbed by several spots from 2018, when he ranked #76 with earnings recorded at $40.5 million. Salman Khan featured in Forbes 2018 list at #82 while the year before, Shah Rukh Khan was ahead of both Salman and Akshay at #65.

The 2020 Forbes 100 list is topped by model-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner with $590 million while American rapper Kanye West, tennis champ Roger Federer, football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take up the next few spots. Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James and Dwayne Johnson complete the top 10. The list also features the Jonas Brothers (Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his brothers) at #20. You can take a look at the entire list here.

Last seen in Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has films such as Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re lined up for release.