25 Years After Barsaat, What Twinkle Khanna Wrote For Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol completed 25 years in Bollywood in 2020. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, shared a post on social media, titled "25 years of lights, camera, action." He added, "Humbled and grateful." In his post, Bobby Deol wrote about the highs and the lows that he experienced through the course of 25 years. The actor thanked his fans and colleagues for their love and support and wrote: "It's been 25 years at the movies for me... A journey that started in October of 1995... An overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I've seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out."

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna, who also made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat, co-starring Bobby Deol, reacted to his post. Twinkle quit acting and became a best-selling author. However, her husband Akshay Kumar has starred with Bobby Deol in several projects like Ajnabee, Thank You and Housefull 4 among others. Both the actors are friends and are frequently spotted together. "I just saw the interview and then this tweet. Dude am all teary eyed. Nostalgia...Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together. Love you loads," tweeted Twinkle Khanna.

Riteish Deshmukh, who co-starred with Bobby Deol in films like Housefull 4 and Bardaasht, wrote, "I am glad to have shared a part of this journey with you. You are one of the nicest people to work with - love you BOBS! Wishing you many more glorious years ahead."

Bobby Deol had two OTT releases back-to-back, this year. He starred in Class Of 83 (which released on streaming giant Netflix) and his web-series Aashram (streaming on MX Player). Bobby Deol has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, among others.