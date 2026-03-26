2 Years, 1 <i>Dhurandhar</i> Cast: How Mukesh Chhabra Got Akshaye Khanna And R Madhavan For Aditya Dhar

In Dhurandhar, one of the biggest talking points has not just been the scale or performances, but its near-perfect casting, especially the surprising yet striking choice of R Madhavan in a role audience did not see coming.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals that while most roles in the film went through extensive exploration, Madhavan was the only actor who was locked in from the very beginning.

"The brief was very clear," Mukesh told NDTV, speaking about his collaboration with director Aditya Dhar. "I know Aditya personally, and I understand what he wants. For every character, I spent almost three months just thinking before we even began casting. The script was so well written that it took me two to three days just to figure out where to start."

While actors like Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi were finalised after considering multiple options, Madhavan stood out as the only instinctive, unanimous choice.

"For this character, it was always Madhavan," he says.

The reason lies not in appearance, but in personality.

"If you notice Madhavan in real life, he is extremely well spoken. He communicates beautifully, always gives the right advice, motivates people and never loses his temper. That's exactly what we wanted for this character. Even in the film, he's someone who convinces people through calm conversation, not aggression. That similarity made him perfect."

This alignment between the actor's real-life persona and the character's emotional tone became the foundation of the casting decision. In a film where many roles demanded physical resemblance or transformation, Madhavan's casting was rooted in psychological authenticity.

The larger casting process for Dhurandhar was anything but simple. Mukesh and his team of eight assistants spent nearly one and a half years working on the film, carefully matching faces, energies and performances.

"Every small role was difficult," he admits. "Because you're trying to match faces so precisely, even the smallest parts matter."

Interestingly, the toughest role to cast turned out to be Sara Arjun. "We needed a completely fresh face with a new energy, especially among so many established stars. That was challenging."

Despite constant requests from actors wanting to be part of the film, Mukesh maintains that his process remains uncompromised.

"I only focus on the script, the character and the director's vision. I work for the director," he says, adding that over the years, actors have come to respect his approach.

A significant part of the credit, he insists, goes to Aditya Dhar's clarity.

"He doesn't get influenced by too many opinions. In this industry, everyone has suggestions, especially for casting. But he listens to his own voice. That focus helps protect the film."

Today, as audiences flood social media with comparisons, praise and breakdowns of the film's casting, Mukesh says the response has been overwhelming.

"People keep tagging me in posts comparing real-life references and film stills. It feels great. I'm just grateful to my team and to Aditya for giving me complete freedom."

And at the heart of that freedom lies a casting decision that now feels inevitable, Madhavan, not as a surprise choice anymore, but as the only choice.

Also Read | Akshaye Khanna Barely Comes To Mumbai. Dhurandhar Made Him Drive 100 km From Alibaug